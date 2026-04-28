What to know about the R12.5b border redevelopment project

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Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber announced on Tuesday the successful bidders for the redevelopment of South Africa’s six busiest land ports of entry, in a R12.5b project aimed at modernising borders, boosting trade and strengthening security.

Schreiber described the initiative as a “groundbreaking moment” and the most ambitious border modernisation programme in the country’s history.

He said the project will see the overhaul of Lebombo, Beitbridge, Oshoek, Kopfontein, Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg,

These points of entry together account for about 80% of cross-border trade and passenger movement,

The redevelopment builds on ongoing digital reforms, including new immigration systems and the establishment of the Border Management Authority. “We are moving from fragmented manual processes to integrated digital systems,” he said.

Studies estimate that even a 5% reduction in border clearance times can increase intra-regional exports by about 10%. Schreiber said the upgrades would deliver shorter queues, faster processing, improved revenue collection and stronger enforcement.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato stressed that the project will be funded entirely by private partners who will be raising their financial resources for the project from the commercial banks.

The BMA confirmed the following preferred bidders: Beit Bridge — Baobab Concession; Lebombo — Rolex Consortium; Oshoek — Baobab Concession; Maseru Bridge — Kgorong Consortium; Kopfontein — Kopfontein Consortium; and Ficksburg Bridge — Imbani Consortium.

Sowetan