Coca-Cola withdraws race-based job ad after Solidarity’s legal move

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Solidarity said it will continue engaging with Coca-Cola to ensure that racial exclusion does not arise again in the future.

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has withdrawn a controversial job advertisement after the trade union Solidarity launched legal action over alleged racial discrimination.

In the advertisement for a fleet internship post, shared on X by Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann, Coca-Cola indicated that candidates “must be employment equity candidates” as part of the requirements.

After the legal challenge, Coca-Cola confirmed it removed the advertisement.

“Regarding the recruitment advertisement you referenced, we acknowledge a wording error resulting in the prompt removal of the advertisement,” Coca-Cola people and culture director Vinolia Singh said. “We are following internal investigation procedures to ensure that similar errors do not occur again.”

The company reiterated its commitment to developing a diverse workforce.

“We are committed to developing a workforce with diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds that reflect the broad range of consumers we serve, and our approach to fair and inclusive employment practices is guided by our obligations under the law.”

Hermann argued it was not justified to employ based on certain racial groups.

“There is also no obligation on companies to include racial requirements in advertisements,” he said.

The Employment Equity Act prohibits unfair discrimination based on race but mandates affirmative action to achieve equitable representation, meaning employers must implement race-based measures to advance designated groups.

“Racially exclusive advertisements are unlawful,” Hermann added. “The inclusion of race in advertisements is a self-imposed practice by employers that must be stopped.”

Solidarity has also initiated a process against Coca-Cola at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), of which the US is a signatory.

Part of this process involves placing the company on formal terms.

Solidarity highlighted that it will continue engaging with Coca-Cola to ensure that racial exclusion does not arise again in the future.

“Solidarity will also continue its campaign against racial stipulations in advertisements and South Africa’s broader race-based policies.”

It also plans to target other identified companies. About 20 companies with exclusive racial requirements have been identified, and action is planned against them.

“These companies are not only acting immorally but are also in breach of various laws and international conventions.”

TimesLIVE