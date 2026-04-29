POLL | Should government buy textbooks directly from publishers instead of using ‘procurement agents’?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is alleged the system of using third-party procurement agents is driving up costs and shutting out competition. Stock photo.

The department of basic education is under the microscope after a decision to ask the National Treasury to investigate its textbook procurement processes.

At the heart of the probe is a R240m tender and allegations that the current system of using third-party procurement agents is driving up costs and shutting out competition.

Critics argue the middlemen often used to meet transformation goals add unnecessary markups that drain the budget meant for pupils.

Supporters of the current model suggest local agents are vital for job creation and navigating the complex logistics of delivering to South Africa’s most remote schools.

As the Treasury begins its forensic audit, the debate has shifted to a fundamental question: is it time to cut out the middleman?

TimesLIVE