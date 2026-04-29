South Africa

Several areas in Joburg CBD remain in the dark following weekend outage

Affected residents brace for days without electricity after thieves steal crucial material

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Ntwanano Mtileni

City Power says efforts to restore power to certain parts of the Johannesburg CBD have been delayed by thefts. (Werner Hills)

Several parts of Johannesburg’s inner city will remain in the dark, at least until Thursday, following an outage that hit large parts of the area on Saturday after a fire at a substation.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, repairs have been delayed due to the theft of electrical components from high-tension overhead lines.

“The required materials are currently being sourced, and repairs will commence as soon as these materials are delivered to the site,” Mangena said.

He said power could be restored at 8pm on Thursday, provided no further challenges were encountered.

The following areas are affected:

  • Commissioner Street East
  • Albert Street West
  • Fox Street West
  • Marshall Street West
  • Marshall Street East

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