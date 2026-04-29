WATCH | Snakes alive! Fisher’s 2.5m python is catch of the day in ocean

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A Durban fisher made an unexpected slippery catch of the day: a 2.5m-long python.

Dwayne Boshoff said shortly after the sail past on the first day of the Durban Ski Boat Club Festival on Friday, he and his dad came across the python floating 2km out at sea.

Without any concern for danger, they managed to manoeuvre the boat close to the python, and Boshoff stuck his hands into the water and rescued the reptile from a watery grave.

Snake expert Nick Evans, who was called by Boshoff’s brother for advice, rushed to the beach to assist, along with his colleague, Dr Carla Goede, a vet.

“While competing in a fishing competition, Dwayne Boshoff and his dad came across something large floating in the water. To their disbelief, and everyone who saw the video, it was a Southern African python,” Evans said.

“Mr Boshoff got the boat close enough, while Dwayne, who is not a seasoned snake-catcher, brilliantly scooped the snake out of the water, securing the sharp end and supporting the body. A very impressive capture in a difficult situation. They were not going to let the python die out there.”

They put the snake into a hatch in the boat, which is usually used for captured fish.

“The boat was parked a bit away from the beach, meaning Carla and I had to go for a walk through the waves to get the snake. This was a first for us,” Evans said.

“We thought we were going about waste deep. We went a lot deeper than that. Finally we were pulled onto the boat by Mr Boshoff, and drove out to calmer waters [not far away].”

He said Goede grabbed the head, while he controlled the tail-end, making sure it wasn’t aimed at anyone.

They then put the snake into the python box, which Boshoff was holding in the sea, and both of them swam back to shore holding the box.

“We jumped in the water, which initially we couldn’t touch the bottom with our feet, so we were swimming, while pulling along the floating box containing the python.

On shore a crowd had gathered and they let people see the snake, he said.

A 2.5m Southern African python was rescued from the ocean by a Durban fisherman, Dwayne Boshoff (left), with the help of snake expert Nick Evans and vet Dr Carla Goede. (NICK )

“Worried about it being in salt water for a long time [we presume], we washed it down with fresh water before putting it in a large enclosure with a huge bowl of fresh water. I don’t believe it drank much, if any, salt water. I think it kept its head afloat. It will be monitored carefully and released soon.”

Evans said the python — which is a non-venomous reptile (they usually crush their prey to death) — is at least 2.5m long, a male and in good condition.

So how did it get out to sea? “There’s no definitive answer, just theories. [For example] it was well hidden in one of the many boats there. Fishers came from all over the country for this competition. It may have caught a lift down and sneaked out for a swim when no one was looking — although I think it would be difficult for the python not to be seen,” Evans said.

“It [might have] swum down [or] across a river on the north coast, ended up in the sea and the current took it south. Unfortunately we’ll never know.”

According to the SA National Biodiversity Institute, Southern African pythons prefer rocky outcrops, moist savanna regions and lowland forest.

“They can be found in water and often dive into deep pools, where they can remain for long periods with only the head sticking out,” Evans added.

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