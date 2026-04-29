WE’RE HIRING | Sales executives: Sowetan (three)

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POSITION: SALES EXECUTIVES REPORTING TO: SENIOR OPERATIONS MANAGER: SOWETAN POSITION TYPE: FREELANCE (COMMISSION BASED) LOCATION: Polokwane, Mbombela, Johannesburg

POSITION OVERVIEW

We are looking for a highly self-motivated print and online freelance sales executive for Sowetan. The main purpose of this role is to generate sales, service clients and grow revenue across all our print, digital and event platforms. The ideal candidate should be able to interact at all levels and engage with internal and external stakeholders. Skills in the digital space and innovative ideas to improve customer experience are key factors. This is a commission-only position.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES / OUTCOMES

To achieve set targets and yields.

Contribute to the development and execution of the sales strategy by initiating, developing and maintaining business relationships with key clients.

Customer relationships and services stimulate the market by providing the client with innovative ideas and advertising platforms in line with the client’s advertising objectives.

Contribute to growth of online advertising across all digital platforms (IG/Website/Facebook and X)

Set digital marketing strategies and solutions using all necessary tools (e.g. websites, emails, social media and blogs).

Identify business/advertising opportunities and develop powerful marketing strategies and print and digital projects

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Must have a sales/marketing/social media degree or diploma, or be studying towards one.

Digital advertising qualifications and experience.

A valid South African driver’s licence and reliable vehicle.

Must provide copies of completed qualifications and certificates and three contactable references.

Sound business proposal writing and presentation skills.

Sales experience is required.

__________________________________________________________________________

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing date: May 6 2026

Arena Holdings is an affirmative action employer, and, as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation.

Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.