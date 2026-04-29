Zimbabwe embassy denies free deportation rumours, urges safety

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The Zimbabwe embassy in SA has dismissed rumours of free buses to deport Zimbabweans back to their home country. File photo.

The Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa has dismissed reports claiming it is offering free transportation and deportation services to Zimbabwean citizens living in SA.

A “fake” poster has been circulating on social media platforms, urging Zimbabweans to register for “free buses” back to their home country.

In a formal statement on Tuesday, the embassy refuted these claims.

​“The embassy would like to state, in the strongest terms, that this information is false, misleading, and not issued by any official authority,” it stated. ​“The government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has not initiated or authorised any such programme.”

​The fake postings and official response come amid continued protests against foreigners in different parts of the country led by groups such as the March and March Movement.

Hundreds of protesters marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday demanding the removal of undocumented foreigners. Protests continued on Wednesday in the Johannesburg CBD, with local shops closed due to fears of looting.

​“These incidents pose a serious risk to the safety and well-being of Zimbabwean nationals residing in South Africa,” the embassy added.

​It further cautioned Zimbabwean nationals to:

Remain vigilant and avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place;

​Stay indoors and limit unplanned movements;

Report any incidents to the local SAPS, the embassy, or the Zimbabwe consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town; and

​Keep essential documents with them at all times.

​The embassy urged the public to rely on the official communication channels of the embassy for verified information.

TimesLIVE