Birthday trip nightmare as three men allegedly drugged, robbed in Cape Town

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An alleged drink-spiking robbery took place in Cape Town, where valuables worth R300,000 were stolen. File image.

What began as a celebratory night out in Cape Town ended up a nightmare for a group of men from Gauteng who say they woke up to an emptied penthouse after allegedly being drugged and robbed.

The group had spent Saturday evening at luxury entertainment establishment Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge to mark a birthday with drinks and music before heading back to their accommodation in Bantry Bay in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a friend of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous, the night had been lively and carefree until the group prepared to leave the venue.

“As we were leaving, three women whom we had met asked to come with us. The mood was good, everything felt normal, so they joined,” he said.

Back at the penthouse, the celebrations continued. The friend then left and returned the following morning.

“They carried on drinking, just continuing with the night. That’s the last thing they remember,” he said.

Hours later, the scene had changed completely.

“They woke up, and the house was empty. Everything was gone ... clothes, phones and money. The only things left were what they were wearing.”

The stolen valuables were worth about R300,000.

The victims were left disoriented, struggling to piece together what had happened.

“They were drowsy, confused. When I got there, they were not okay. Their minds were absent; it took time before they could even understand what had happened,” the friend said.

Suspecting their drinks had been spiked, the group began trying to trace their belongings using cellphone tracking. Some devices showed movement across different parts of Cape Town.

In a twist, a portion of the stolen items was later returned after one of the alleged suspects made contact.

“A phone, a watch, car keys and a few clothes came back, but most of the expensive items are still missing,” he told TimesLIVE.

The group then opened a case with the police.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said, “Sea Point police registered a housebreaking and theft case following an incident at a premises in Beach Road, Bantry Bay, Sea Point”.

“Several personal belongings and clothing were stolen. Investigations continue and no arrests have been made.”

The friend added that both the penthouse owner and Ayepyep assisted them with video footage.

Images and videos believed to show the suspected perpetrators have since been shared on social media, with a R10,000 reward offered for information that could assist in identifying them.

“If this could happen to us, it could happen to anyone,” the friend said. “People need to be careful.”

TimesLIVE