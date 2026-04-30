Controversy over plans to send 20 fans and 20 artists to Fifa World Cup

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Minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton Mckenzie is organising a sponsored delegation of fans and musicians to attend the 2026 Fifa World Cup. File photo.

The department of sport, arts and culture has launched an initiative to send a delegation of lucky soccer fans, artists and the 2010 Bafana Bafana squad to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico, the US and Canada in June and July.

This has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many questioning the financial implications and selection process for the international trip.

During a recent media briefing, minister Gayton McKenzie announced that the group would consist of:

20 lucky fans representing 16 Premier Soccer League clubs,

20 artists and dancers, as well as

the 2010 national team.

He said Mafikizolo and Mi Casa would be among the artists selected.

Beyond the fans and performers, the delegation will include chefs to showcase South African cuisine, as well as podcasters, influencers and journalists tasked with promoting the nation at various international events.

Using tax payers’ money to take artists to the World Cup is diabolical. What’s Mafikozolo and Micasa’s affiliation to soccer anyway? 🤨 https://t.co/gFblnfdS0O — Phume (@phume22) April 29, 2026

The department confirmed on Wednesday that entries for the “lucky fan” competition are open until Friday. To enter, members of the public are advised to:

visit the official department website to access the submission link;

upload a 30-second video demonstrating their passion for football and club loyalty; and

explain why they deserve to represent SA on the global stage.

Winners will be officially announced on May 5.

“The initiative forms part of the department’s broader commitment to uniting the nation through sport, promoting national pride and showcasing the energy and spirit of Mzansi on the global stage,” the department added.

McKenzie said fans’ flights, accommodation, ground transport and daily allowances would be fully sponsored by two major private companies. The department will focus on assisting with visas and match-ticket allocations.

Selection for the 20 fans will be overseen by a panel of judges comprising some of the most respected voices in South African sports.

Why are artists taken to the FIFA World Cup when we have a large number of young sport journalists/content creators in South Africa who can go cover the World Cup and give valuable content and information to South African.



It does not make sense to me https://t.co/DjZDRB8Lpt — Ivyn Sambo (@IvynSambo) April 29, 2026

The artists’ trip will be funded directly by the department. The performers are scheduled to entertain crowds at the Ekhaya Centre fan park in Mexico City, and other centres, during matches for which South Africans may not have stadium tickets.

McKenzie noted that a dedicated panel would select the final 20 artists, but emphasised that the inclusion of groups like Mafikizolo and Mi Casa was vital for representing authentic South African sound.

The performer group has sparked sharp debate on social media, with some questioning the necessity of sending artists to a sporting event.

The department will also sponsor the 2010 Bafana Bafana squad to watch the Bafana Bafana vs Mexico opening match on June 11 as “guests” of the minister and deputy minister.

McKenzie defended the move as a gesture of national gratitude.

“Government will be responsible for their flights, accommodation and stay in Mexico,” he said. “This is just to say thank you to them for the joy they brought us and to show that we appreciate our legends and shall not forget them.”

The 2010 squad is also slated to participate in a “rematch” against the 2010 Mexican national team, revisiting the iconic opening game of the first World Cup to be held in Africa.