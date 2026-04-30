Court orders immediate release of Nigerian man facing deportation

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Acting high court judge Adrian Montzinger ordered that if Bernard Egbuna Mba is unsuccessful in the review proceedings, he must depart voluntarily within 10 days of the last of those decisions. Stock photo.

The Western Cape High Court has ordered the immediate release of a Nigerian national, ruling his detention by the home affairs department is procedurally flawed.

Bernard Egbuna Mba was arrested on February 8 after a domestic dispute and a complaint of assault by his wife, who is a South African citizen. He has three minor children with his wife and owns three immovable properties in South Africa.

While in custody, the department discovered that his life-partner visa expired in November 2023.

Two days after he was arrested, Mba pleaded guilty in the Somerset West magistrate’s court to both the assault charge and contravening the Immigration Act. The court sentenced him to a fine of R2,000, which he paid on the same day.

The court also issued an immediate order for his deportation and that he be detained at Macassar police station pending his deportation.

After that judgement, Mba launched an urgent application in two parts:

In part A, Mba sought an interdict restraining his deportation pending the determination of the relief he seeks in part B. He also sought an order securing his release from detention.

In part B, Mba sought to review and set aside his plea, conviction and sentence on the assault charge. He also sought the reviewing and setting aside of the order of deportation.

Mba’s lawyer argued before acting judge Adrian Montzinger that his guilty plea was neither informed nor voluntary. He said English was not his first language, his home language is Igbo and no Igbo interpreter was provided.

He is, on his own version, an illegal foreigner. He has the responsibility, even now, to attend to the legal regularisation of his stay and to attend to prosecuting the relief under part B of the notice of motion with diligence and/or his remedies in ... the Immigration Act — Acting judge Adrian Montzinger

He also did not appreciate the nature and consequences of a guilty plea nor that a conviction in terms of the Immigration Act would expose him to deportation. Mba said his then attorney advised him that pleading guilty was the only practical route to securing his release.

Mba also said the magistrate ordered his deportation without any opportunity for him to make representations in respect of his family circumstances, the presence of his three minor children, his alleged fear of persecution if deported to Nigeria and his explanation for the lapse of his visa.

The Western Cape director of public prosecutions and the minister of home affairs asserted that:

Mba was at all material times legally represented during the guilty plea proceedings;

his rights were explained to him; and

the decision of the magistrate to order his deportation was correct in law.

Montzinger found there were shortcomings in the process of deportation. Three requirements for a lawful detention were not met:

The first requirement, that an immigration officer arrest the undocumented immigrant, was not met.

The second requirement that the detention be effected by means of a Form 28 warrant was also not met. “In the matter before me, home affairs did not produce a form 28 warrant. There is also not even an allegation that a warrant in fact exists,” Montzinger said in his judgment passed on Thursday.

The third requirement that the detainee be informed promptly, on a form 29, of the reasons for the intended deportation, of his right of appeal and of his right to have his detention confirmed by warrant of a court in terms of the Immigration Act was also not met.

The acting judge said the shortcomings in the process of detention were not technical or formalistic. He said Mba has established why his continued detention was unlawful.

Montzinger said although Mba has made out a case for his release, that release should not, however, be unconditional.

“He is, on his own version, an illegal foreigner. He has the responsibility, even now, to attend to the legal regularisation of his stay and to attend to prosecuting the relief under part B of the notice of motion with diligence and/or his remedies in ... the Immigration Act.”

Montzinger ordered that if Mba is unsuccessful in the review proceedings, he must depart voluntarily within 10 days of the last of those decisions.

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