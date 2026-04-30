Failed CIT heist in Mayfair, Joburg

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An attempted cash-in-transit robbery was foiled in Mayfair on Thursday morning.

An attempted cash-in-transit robbery on Church Street, Mayfair, was unsuccessful on Thursday morning.

The failed robbery attempt was reported at about 6.30am.

No money was taken, according to the City of Johannesburg public safety department.

“Johannesburg metro police department officers attended the scene, secured the area, and initiated immediate response measures,” it said.

“Investigations are under way.”

It is understood that a member of the public was injured when a gun was fired during the incident, but details are sketchy at this stage.

This is a developing story.

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