IN PICS | Small traders speak after march against migrants in Joburg CBD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents looking down on the streets of Johannesburg's CBD during the March and March protest on April 29 2026. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

People from various African countries living in Johannesburg’s city centre had to close up their trading stalls on Wednesday during the protest against foreigners living in the country by the March and March movement.

Gloria Cossa from Mozambique moved to South Africa in 2001, and she described the process of obtaining permission to stay in South Africa legally as a strenuous one.

“When I applied for citizenship, it took 10 years for me to get it. So I have a legal right to be in this country; I will not go. If I go home, what are my children and I going to eat?” she said.

A marcher holds a stick during a protest against illegal foreigners on the streets of Johannesburg on April 29 2026. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Calling on foreigners to leave the country, especially Somalians, would be bad for her business, she said.

“If the Somalis leave, how are we going to get cheaper stock for our business? Their food is more affordable than Shoprite, Checkers or Boxer. If I need something urgently, I know I can run to them and get something on credit and pay later.”

Advocacy group leaders led by Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakela Umthakathi Ndaba-Ndaba during march to the Gauteng legislature. (Freddy Mavunda)

“This movement has made us live in extreme fear; my children couldn’t go to school today because I’m scared they might get hurt. They chanted, ‘There is free transport available for you; we came here to help you pack your bags and go.’ What if my children were taken away?” she said.

Advocacy group leaders led by Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakela Umthakathi Ndaba-Ndaba during the march to the Gauteng legislature. (Freddy Mavunda)

Anashe Tendai, who sells wigs on the side of the road, said it is not true that they are taking people’s jobs, as accused by the protesters.

“Your government opened borders for us to be here; your people don’t want us to rent their spaces, so we work on the streets. How is that taking your jobs?

“South African people are full of violence.”

Protesters show up in numbers at the Gauteng legislature during the March and March protest on April 29 2026. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

A Nigerian cosmetics shop owner who asked to remain anonymous said he has a valid passport and South African residency.

“They shouldn’t be fighting with those of us who entered this country legally,” he said.

A bakkie carries protesters during the March and March protest on the streets of Joburg CBD on April 29 2026. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

TimesLIVE