Police ordered to return former Zambian president’s body to chosen mortuary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ten months after his death, the burial dispute between the Zambian government and Edgar Lungu's family continues.

A legal dispute over the remains of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu returned to the Pretoria high court on Thursday, where the Zambian government and Lungu’s family reached an agreement amid an ongoing burial standoff.

Both parties, in an agreement made an order of the court, said Lungu’s body shall be placed in the care of Avbob Pretoria East while awaiting the outcome of an appeal by the Lungu family before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The costs of placing the body shall be borne by the Zambian government.

Until Wednesday last week, the body had been held at Pretoria mortuary, Two Mountains. Then the family was told police had removed it, allegedly in violation of the court order.

This prompted the family to obtain an urgent court order at 10pm on Wednesday last week directing the SAPS to bring the body back to Two Mountains or any other private mortuary in Pretoria.

The agreement on Thursday came after the Zambian government had filed an urgent application for the reconsideration of last week’s order directing that Lungu’s body be returned to the private mortuary selected by his family.

The matter is part of a broader dispute that has left the former president still unburied more than 10 months after he died in SA.

At the centre of the conflict is a disagreement between the Zambian government and Lungu’s family over whether his remains should be repatriated to Zambia for burial.

The family said Lungu wanted to be buried in SA, while the Zambian government wants his remains to be buried in Zambia.

Lungu’s family has since approached the SCA, challenging an earlier ruling by the Pretoria high court that his body be returned to Zambia.

In court, Judge Petrus van Niekerk welcomed the parties’ agreement, indicating that continued litigation would not serve their interests while the appeal process was under way.

“I do not think it is in the interest of the parties to continue litigating pending the appeal process,” the judge said.

TimesLIVE