Political parties welcome local government election date

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced November 4 as the date for the much-anticipated local government elections. File photo.

Several political parties have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that South Africa’s next local government elections will be held on November 4.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during a meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council at the Birchwood Hotel on Thursday, with the date yet to be formally gazetted.

ActionSA was among the first to respond, describing the announcement as an opportunity for voters to change the trajectory of struggling municipalities.

In a statement, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the country’s municipalities were in crisis.

“South Africans agree, our municipalities, cities, towns and villages are in a state of crisis. Basic services are in perpetual collapse, criminals run rampant, finances are in disarray and accountability is amiss as politicians sit in air-conditioned offices, insulated from the problems they have created,” said Beaumont.

He said the election date gives voters a chance to choose a different path.

This date marks a critical opportunity for South Africans to reset the scale of governance where it matters most: in our streets, our wards, and our local councils. Local government is the engine room of South Africa — Makashule Gana, Rise Mzansi MP

“South Africans are rightfully angry and have been left looking for an alternative as they increasingly come to realise that voting the same way they have always voted will result in the continuation of broken municipalities. With this announcement today, ActionSA can confirm that it is ready to fix what others have broken,” he said.

Beaumont also used the opportunity to highlight the party’s leadership and candidates, saying figures such as Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya as well as Herman Mashaba and Athol Trollip had demonstrated governance capability, alongside emerging leaders including Xolani Khumalo and Mary Phadi.

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana also welcomed the announcement, describing the upcoming polls as a critical moment for rebuilding local governance.

“This date marks a critical opportunity for South Africans to reset the scale of governance where it matters most: in our streets, our wards, and our local councils. Local government is the engine room of South Africa,” said Gana.

“It is the sphere of government closest to the people, responsible for the dignity of our daily lives – from the water in our taps to the safety of our communities. When the engine room fails due to corruption and neglect, the nation stalls,” he said.

Gana said the election presents an opportunity to rebuild municipalities that work for residents.

“On November 4, we have the power to rebuild the foundations of our democracy by building towns and cities that work, where government works for residents rather than happening to them,” he said.

The DA also signalled its support for the announcement and readiness for the campaign ahead.

DA national campaign manager Ashor Sarupen said the election would be decisive for many municipalities.

“This local government election is make-or-break for many small towns, municipalities and metros, and only voters can decide if their towns or cities fail or succeed,” said Sarupen.

He urged voters to ensure they are properly registered ahead of the polls, highlighting the voter registration weekend scheduled for June 20 and 21, 2026.

“The voter registration weekend is a critical opportunity for every South African to check and confirm their voter registration. As this will be a local government election, voting will only be possible at a voter’s registered voting station. So correct registration is essential,” he said.

Sarupen said the DA had already begun announcing its mayoral candidates, with more expected in the lead-up to the elections.

“The urgency of getting towns and cities working is immense, and that is why this local government election is so important for South Africa,” he said.

TimesLIVE