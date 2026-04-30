POLL | Was justice served by deporting Bellarmine Mugabe while his cousin went to prison?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze in the Alexandra magistrate’s court for sentencing on April 29 2026.

The “Hyde Park shooting” case has reached a stunning conclusion, leaving South Africans divided over whether the law applies equally to everyone.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has walked free from a South African court after agreeing to pay R600,000 in fines and to leave the country.

Mugabe flew to Harare on the same day as the sentencing.

His cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the altercation in which a gardener was shot in the back.

The court heard the victim received a R250,000 “settlement” from Mugabe and the promise of another R150,000 to be paid later as compensation.