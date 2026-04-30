SAPS officer in viral ‘bribery’ video faces corruption charges

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has confirmed an investigation is underway into an officer who allegedly solicited a bribe from a member of the public in a viral video.

The video depicts an officer in full uniform and a marked police van. He appears to have stopped two men on a motorbike, searched them and confiscated their money before placing one of the men in the back of the vehicle.

SAPS management confirmed the officer has been identified.

“The police officer in question has been identified, and a case of corruption has been registered for immediate investigation by the provincial anti-corruption unit. A departmental case has also been instituted against him.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni condemned the alleged incident.

“We expect the highest level of integrity from our members,” Mthombeni said. “Those who betray the public trust will face the full consequences of the law.”

SAPS reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, highlighting that accepting or soliciting a bribe is not only a serious breach of the SAPS code of conduct but also a criminal offence.

The service reminded all officers to conduct themselves with professionalism and integrity, in strict compliance with the Constitution and the SAPS code of conduct. SAPS also urged the public to refrain from participating in bribery.

“Members of the public are urged not to offer bribes and to report any allegations of corruption or extortion involving SAPS members through the official platforms.”

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