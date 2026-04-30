uMngeni-uThukela Water takes steps to stop bad taste and smell in drinking water

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uMngeni-uThukela Water says it has embarked on a rigorous algaecide treatment plan at its Wiggins water treatment works. Stock photo.

uMngeni-uThukela Water alerted residents on Wednesday it is taking action to treat elevated levels of blue and green algae, which is giving rise to the musty taste and odour in drinking water.

The bulk water supplier said it embarked on a rigorous algaecide treatment plan at its Wiggins water treatment works, which is supplied by the Inanda Dam.

This follows the detection of elevated levels of 2-methylisoborneol (MIB), a compound that occurs when there are elevated levels of blue and green algae in water.

“The occurrence of elevated MIB in water is not uncommon and is periodically observed in surface water systems,” it said.

Despite the presence of the elevated levels of this compound in water, its water remains safe to drink and has been tested in accordance with the highest quality standards, it said.

“Since taste and odour concerns first emerged, uMngeni-uThukela Water has strengthened its treatment operations, including more frequent water filtration and enhancing monitoring.

“When conditions in the source water improve, the quality of water entering Wiggins water treatment works from the Inanda Dam will also improve.”

TimesLIVE