Undercover cops were fleeing from armed suspects when shot

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KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Anthony Gopaul at the scene where one police officer died and another was shot after they were ambushed in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, on Thursday. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu

Two undercover cops drove frantically for several kilometres on Flanders Drive in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal, to escape a group of at least five men armed with high-calibre guns, who fired at them before it ended tragically.

When the police officers’ Toyota Hilux came to a rest at a slight curve in the road, the armed suspects are understood to have fired rounds into the windscreen.

The driver, a captain, died at the wheel, while his partner, a sergeant, was critically wounded and later airlifted to hospital.

That’s according to KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Anthony Gopaul, speaking at the site of the shooting on Thursday.

Gopaul said the suspects — at least two men in the front and about three, carrying rifles, in the back of a bakkie — gave chase to the crime intelligence members, who were undercover.

“They were on duty and being pursued by armed suspects. We discovered they [the suspects] attempted to bring the [police officers’] vehicle to a halt prior to this a few kilometres back. The members eventually got away from them.

“At this stage we are not sure if they made any phone calls or tried to raise the alarm or get assistance, but it ended when the vehicle came to a halt and the suspects engaged them in a fight, sadly so, with one member not winning in the battle.”

Gopaul said he couldn’t divulge the details of the undercover operation or whether either of the members were attached to a special task force due to the confidentiality around their work.

Forensic officers comb one of three scenes in which crime intelligence officers came under fire from armed suspects. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu (SANDILE NLDO)

He said the suspects left the scene, abandoned their vehicle and set it alight. He said three teams were combing each scene for evidence.

“There is a witness who saw the shooting, and we do have some kind of footage. So we will go through this as well.”

Gopaul said while academics and experts criticised police for their “heavy-handedness”, he couldn’t imagine what occurred when the police officers came under fire.

“I am not sure whether they tried to defend their lives or whether they used their firearms, and to what extent. They were still in the vehicle and the driver who died was still in a seated position.”

Gopaul said members were trained to respond to communities and criminals differently and “fight fire with fire when necessary”.

“We don’t attack people. We attack criminals when they attack us.”

TimesLIVE