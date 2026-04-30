South Africa

WATCH | About 100 homes destroyed as fire ravages Durban informal settlement

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About 100 homes were razed in an informal settlement near the M19 in Durban on Thursday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

There were no reported injuries or fatalities after a huge fire destroyed about 100 shacks at the Quarry Road informal settlement in Durban on Thursday.

About 100 homes were razed in an informal settlement near the M19 in Durban on Thursday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Dozens of people watched their homes and possessions go up in smoke as firefighters contained the blaze before midday.

The informal settlement is at the edge of the M19 near Clare Estate in Durban.

Residents managed to grab whatever they could before a fire destroyed about 100 homes at the Quarry Road informal settlement near the M19 in Durban on Thursday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Andreas Mathios from Marshall Security said there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

Firefighters contain the blaze which razed about 100 homes at the Quarry Road informal settlement near the M19 in Durban on Thursday. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He advised motorists to find alternative routes as the area was clouded by smoke and residents were standing on the roadway.

Onlookers watched in horror as about 100 homes were razed in an informal settlement near the M19 in Durban on Thursday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Some residents were able to salvage furniture and appliances before the fire destroyed them.

Residents tried to save furniture and appliances before they could be destroyed in a fire at the Quarry Road informal settlement near the M19 in Durban on Thursday. (sandile ndlovu)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

TimesLIVE

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