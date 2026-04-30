WATCH | About 100 homes destroyed as fire ravages Durban informal settlement

There were no reported injuries or fatalities after a huge fire destroyed about 100 shacks at the Quarry Road informal settlement in Durban on Thursday.
Dozens of people watched their homes and possessions go up in smoke as firefighters contained the blaze before midday.
About 150 shacks have been engulfed by fire at Quarry Road Informal Settlement in Durban. Video: SANDILE NNDLOVU @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/4gwiYf8Zj1— Sandile Ndlovu (@sandysndlovu) April 30, 2026
The informal settlement is at the edge of the M19 near Clare Estate in Durban.
Andreas Mathios from Marshall Security said there were no reported injuries or fatalities.
He advised motorists to find alternative routes as the area was clouded by smoke and residents were standing on the roadway.
Some residents were able to salvage furniture and appliances before the fire destroyed them.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
TimesLIVE
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