IN PICS | Working for a better future: South Africa marks Workers’ Day

International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day or Labour Day in some countries, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes on the first day of May every year.
The day has been recognised internationally since the late 1800s, and in South Africa Workers’ Day has been celebrated as a national public holiday since 1995.
To mark the day on Friday, TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi has compiled this selection of images of some of South Africa’s many hard workers.
TimesLIVE
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