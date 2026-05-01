IN PICS | Working for a better future: South Africa marks Workers’ Day

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The morning buzz at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg reflects the constant movement of thousands of taxi drivers, coordinated by dedicated taxi marshals in reflective vests. Their efforts help keep the flow smooth for the many workers passing through the rank each day as they make their way to workplaces across the city.

International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day or Labour Day in some countries, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes on the first day of May every year.

The day has been recognised internationally since the late 1800s, and in South Africa Workers’ Day has been celebrated as a national public holiday since 1995.

To mark the day on Friday, TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi has compiled this selection of images of some of South Africa’s many hard workers.

Simon Mkhwanazi is currently working at the Oxford Hive Tri-Star construction site, where he is involved in concrete casting. He works as a pump assistant and has gained five years of experience in this role. Simon enjoys his work and takes pride in what he does. He comes from Malamulele, Mttititi, in Limpopo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Moses Lengola, from Kanana in Klerksdorp, works as a general worker at Sibanye Stillwater. Dressed in his white overalls, he has spent the past 15 years working at the K3 mine shaft. He explains that he reports for duty every day at 4am and finishes his shift at 12pm. Over the years he has become accustomed to waking up early and arriving on time for the start of his shift. (Thapelo Morebudi)

The morning buzz at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg reflects the constant movement of thousands of taxi drivers, coordinated by dedicated taxi marshals in reflective vests. Their efforts help keep the flow smooth for the many workers passing through the rank each day as they make their way to workplaces across the city. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Morgan Manuel Kovela, 26, is a waste recycler who has been doing this work for the past eight years. He is originally from Mozambique and moved to South Africa in search of better opportunities, due to high unemployment in his country of birth. (Thapelo Morebudi)

TimesLIVE