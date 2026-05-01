South Africa

RocoMamas defends ‘fire wings’ challenge as ‘completely voluntary’ after health concerns

Customers must finish 10 ‘fire’ wings, spicy fries and 500ml drink in 10 minutes

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

RocoMamas challenges customers to finish 10 "fire" wings, spicy fries and a 500ml glass of Sprite within 10 minutes. (screenshot/ Facebook)

A viral spicy wings challenge by fast-food franchise RocoMamas has sparked a heated debate over participant safety, with critics questioning the health risks associated with the extreme chilli levels used in the meal.

RocoMamas is challenging customers to finish 10 “fire” wings, spicy fries and a 500ml glass of Sprite within 10 minutes. If finished in time, the meal is free. However, participants who fail to finish must pay R199 for the meal.

Winners can also enter to win a R500 voucher by sharing their experience on social media using the hashtag #rocomamasfirewings.

As the challenge gained traction, social media has been flooded with videos of participants in visible agony: sweating, tearing up and showing signs of extreme physical distress. Some participants have reportedly been seen fainting, vomiting and suffering from intense stomach pains, raising alarms regarding the long-term effects.

While many find the viral videos entertaining, others have cautioned that the promotion could tarnish the brand’s reputation by prioritising “clout” over customer wellbeing.

In response to the growing backlash, RocoMamas acknowledged the controversy but maintained that the responsibility lies with the consumer.

“Participation is entirely voluntary and ultimately a matter of personal choice, with customers deciding whether to take part,” the company told TimesLIVE.

“Guests are informed about the nature and intensity of the challenge beforehand to ensure they can make an informed decision. As our restaurants are independently owned and operated, any terms, conditions and indemnity requirements are communicated at store level.”

TimesLIVE

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