Two officials suspended over AI-generated draft AI policy

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The department of communications and digital technologies director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani has placed two officials on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, pending investigation into the draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy.

The draft policy was withdrawn from public consultation after it was discovered that the document was compiled using AI, which cited “fictitious” academic journal articles.

“The irresponsible use of AI tools compromised the integrity of the policy document,” the department said, adding that an internal review process has been established. “This prompted an internal review to determine the facts. This initial step is part of our commitment to accountability.”

The department confirmed the matter is currently under investigation and that the outcomes will be communicated in due course.

The policy, which was gazetted on April 10 for public comment, was withdrawn this week after reports that the document, compiled using AI, included citations for academic journals that do not exist.

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi said: “This should not have happened. This unacceptable lapse proves why vigilant human oversight over the use of artificial intelligence is critical.”

According to minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the policy was intended to strengthen the government’s ability to regulate and adopt AI responsibly. The goal was to foster innovation, job creation, and improved access to skills while ensuring the technology is used ethically.

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