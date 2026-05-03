Nearly 500 displaced after devastating fire destroys 130 shacks in Durban

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The KZN government has deployed emergency teams after a blaze destroyed 130 shacks at an informal settlement in Durban.

Almost 500 people, including hundreds of children, have been displaced after a devastating fire tore through the Quarry Road informal settlement in Durban, the KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements department said.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said emergency and disaster management teams from eThekwini municipality reported 477 people were affected by the blaze.

About 130 shacks were destroyed in the fire, which allegedly started in a rented shack.

“We are in liaison with the mayor, Cyril Xaba, and the minister of human settlements, Thembi Simelane. This follows a devastating fire that left 477 people (299 children and 178 adults) displaced in the Quarry Road informal settlement,” said Duma.

Residents had expressed gratitude for the swift response by disaster teams and government officials, he said.

“Tribute must go to the team assigned by the mayor. Speed and efficiency are what should forever characterise our work as we move forward.”

The MEC said a dedicated team had been deployed to co-ordinate relief efforts.

“We have mandated a roving team to remain close to the situation and ensure that residents are assisted. The team is working with ward 25 councillor Themba Mkhize and the ward committee.”

He said the response team includes officials from the provincial human settlements department, led by head of department Max Mbili, as well as eThekwini disaster management teams and representatives from the national human settlements department.

As part of temporary relief measures, displaced residents have been accommodated in two marquees.

“We are urgently arranging school uniforms for the children as they have to go back to school. The MEC for education, Sipho Hlomuka, is receiving reports from his team,” said Duma.

Government teams are also assisting affected residents with the processing of identity documents and birth certificates lost in the fire.

Duma said KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and social development MEC Mbali Shinga had also dispatched teams to provide support to affected families.

TimesLIVE