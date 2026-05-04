Drivers arrested during illegal drag race in Cape Town

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Two drivers were intercepted while taking part in an illegal street race in Bellville South at the weekend, the City of Cape Town says. Stock image

Two drivers were intercepted while taking part in an illegal street race in Bellville South at the weekend, the City of Cape Town says.

They were charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Five other motorists were arrested for driving under the influence as a crowd of about 500 people dispersed after the arrival of officers, the city said.

This comes after one person was killed in a collision during a drag racing event in Tshwane at the weekend. The practice is known to be dangerous: in another incident, in 2023, an 8-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Etwatwa, Daveyton, after a drag racer lost control and slammed into a group of pedestrians.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said illegal street racing is ongoing and requires additional efforts to curb it.

“These illegal actions are commonplace and a source of frustration and danger to surrounding communities and other road users. The city has, over time, worked to create safe, legal spaces for this activity, but still it persists. That is why we are beefing up the traffic bylaw to impound vehicles for offences like reckless and negligent driving,” Smith said.

In general operations in the past week, Cape Town traffic officers made 60 arrests — 52 were for driving under the influence of alcohol, five for reckless and negligent driving and three for other offences.

Officers also impounded 142 public transport vehicles and executed 645 warrants of arrest. Metro police officers made 110 arrests and issued 5,367 traffic and bylaw fines.

The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1,638 calls for assistance this past weekend. Of the calls received, 86 were physical assault-related cases, 39 domestic violence cases, 224 noise nuisance complaints, and 18 complaints about drinking and fighting in public.

Call agents also dispatched assistance to 48 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.

TimesLIVE