Free State ‘mayor and bodyguard’ nabbed over blue light fraud

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The man, linked to a political party in the Free State, was arrested for impersonating a police officer, misuse of blue lights and driving while intoxicated.

A motorist and passenger who faked being a VIP bodyguard and a mayor from the Free State have been arrested in Sandton, Gauteng.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said they were stopped on Saturday at the intersection of Rivonia Road and Grayston Drive when officers saw a Haval vehicle fitted with unauthorised blue lights.

“The male driver identified himself as the official driver for the mayor of Nala municipality, and claimed to be transporting the mayor. The female passenger supported the claim, identifying herself as the mayor and providing personal details to officers.

“Suspicion was raised when a vehicle inquiry revealed the Haval was not a state-owned vehicle but registered to a bank.”

The vehicle’s occupants were taken to the Sandton police station.

“Subsequent investigation revealed the female passenger was found to be impersonating the mayor of Nala municipality. The driver was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and in possession of illegal blue light equipment.

The driver, who is affiliated with a political party in the Free State, was charged with impersonating a police official, driving under the influence and the unlawful use of blue lights.

The female passenger was charged with impersonation.

The JMPD said the female passenger told officers she is the mayor of a municipality in the Free State. (JMPD)

The JMPD commended its officers for their vigilance and professional conduct. “The misuse of blue lights is a serious offence that undermines the integrity of law enforcement and public safety. We remain committed to ensuring no individual, regardless of their affiliations, is above the law.”

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