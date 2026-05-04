‘I’m OK’: Nimrod Nkosi breaks his silence after viral ‘leaked’ audio

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Nimrod Nkosi has broken his silence after a wave of concern spread for the veteran actor on social media.

Nimrod shot up trending lists recently with the hashtag #GetNimrodAJob, which went viral after a WhatsApp voice message spread of him speaking about wanting to get a job after 20 years in the film and TV industry.

“I’m not in a good space right now. I just don’t know what to do right now. I started thinking [that for] almost 20 years I’ve given my talents to this industry, to this career, to this game. Now I’m losing it all,” he said in the viral clip.

While many weighed in on who might have leaked the audio and spoke of the struggles actors face, Nimrod took to his Instagram page on Sunday, assuring his fans he and his family are fine.

“You are amazing. I woke up to news on Twitter, and I saw different people with different opinions. All I want to say to you is thank you very much for defending my honour,” he said.

“It was good to hear your arguments and your opinions on various subjects that this evoked. The most important thing I suppose is proof of life. I am OK. I’m alright, my family is alright, and my boy is alright. Going through all of this, I happened to see a hashtag, get Nimrod a job — that was amazing. I’ve never seen such a thing in my life. Well, if you’re going to go ahead with that, do not be surprised when you see me at your job; everything is going well.”

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Actress Rami Chuene, DJ Prince Kaybee, and media personality Andile Ncube were among the celebrities who took to the timeline to speak about the viral moment.

Rami went as far as alluding that the leaked audio could be part of a campaign that’s brewing.

“I know a promo prank when I see one.”

I know a promo prank when I see one. Also @PhilMphela would never do something like this to bring another person down, especially in our industry. Can’t wait to see what is actually brewing. It might have gone sideways a bit but definitely got us talking. Phil’s job is done here. https://t.co/zje66wuT96 — Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) May 1, 2026