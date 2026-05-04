Number of undocumented foreigners in SA unknown, says home affairs

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Anti-migrant groups such as Operation Dudula and the March and March Movement have staged protests nationwide, demanding the immediate deportation of undocumented individuals.

The exact number of undocumented foreigners in SA is unknown, says deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza.

South Africa is currently grappling with escalating tensions regarding illegal immigration.

Anti-migrant groups such as Operation Dudula and the March and March Movement have staged protests nationwide, demanding the immediate deportation of undocumented individuals.

Speaking to the SABC, Nzuza said that because the individuals entered the country without going through official channels, it was not possible for the department to keep an accurate record.

“If you were to ask me how many illegal foreigners are in the country, I don’t think anyone would know because when they come in, they don’t register anywhere,” Nzuza said.

“It’s not a number you can know, but it can be estimated. These people do not use the formal structures of our borders.”

Nzuza also explained that some foreigners become illegal after entering the country legally, arriving on 90-day visas and overstaying their welcome. While they are flagged as “undesirable” when they eventually attempt to leave, they remain undocumented for the duration of their overstay.

Despite public pressure for rapid action, Nzuza noted that deportation was a complex, legally mandated process. He said while home affairs had increased border interceptions, the legal framework dictated the pace of deportations.

Over the past two years, about 110,000 deportations had been carried out, Nzuza said.

He addressed the legal restrictions that had to be followed before carrying out a deportation, saying the process had to follow specific legislative steps. Authorities could not simply “grab a person from the street” and immediately transport them to their home country, he added.

Nzuza said the department was now introducing legislative changes to streamline the deportation process.

Addressing the common grievance that foreigners were taking jobs from South Africans, Nzuza acknowledged the strain on the jobs market, while noting that some foreigners contributed to the country’s economy.

“South Africans are not xenophobic,” Nzuza said. “What we have is a contest for resources in a country struggling with economic growth, exacerbated by an influx of people looking for opportunities.”

He criticised unethical employers inclined to hiring undocumented immigrants specifically to exploit them for cheap labour.

Nzuza called on civic organisations and local communities to assist the department in identifying suspected undocumented migrants, emphasising the need for a collaborative approach.

“That’s why we need to work with communities and civic organisations where they know there’s an influx of undocumented migrants ... they must work with us. We need to work together to deal with illegal immigration.”