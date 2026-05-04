Passenger in ICU in South Africa, three deaths after ship infections

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Hantavirus infections are typically linked to exposure to infected rodent urine or faeces.

An outbreak of suspected hantavirus on board a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean has led to three deaths out of six cases.

One passenger is in intensive care in South Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Hantavirus infections are typically linked to exposure to infected rodent urine or faeces. While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response.

One of the cases has been laboratory confirmed as a hantavirus infection.

The WHO said it is facilitating co-ordination between countries and the ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic people, and full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board.

The WHO said: “Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.”

The Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius provides specialist exploratory voyages to the Arctic and Antarctica.

Its operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said the ill passenger was receiving medical treatment in Johannesburg.

The two sick people on board the ship are crew members who require urgent medical care, the company said.

The ship is located off the coast of Cape Verde.

“Local health authorities have visited the vessel to assess the condition of the two symptomatic individuals. They are yet to make a decision regarding the transfer of these individuals into medical care in Cape Verde.”

The company said: “We are working on appropriate medical care, screening, and next steps.

“We are in close contact with those directly affected and their families and are providing support where possible.

“The health and safety of all passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

The Hondius, which sails under the flag of the Netherlands, provides for 170 passengers with a staff of 70. It was travelling between Argentina to Cape Verde when a medical emergency was called. (Oceanwide Expeditions)

“Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort in organising the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands,” the company said. “The body of a deceased individual is also planned to be included in this repatriation, along with a guest closely associated with the deceased. This individual is not symptomatic.”

TimesLIVE