POLL | What’s your take on Mazwi Kubheka’s sudden resurfacing after going missing for a month?

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Vosloorus residents march to the police station demanding the safe return of spaza shop owner and operator Mazwi Kubheka, 27, who went missing on April 2 2026.

The return of Vosloorus shop owner Mazwi Kubheka, who reportedly went missing a month ago, has sparked a debate about the events that led to his disappearance and resurfacing.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Kubheka presented himself at the Vosloorus police station on Saturday night. She said “circumstances surrounding the missing person case are sketchy, and police investigations are under way”.

The 27-year-old spaza shop owner went missing on April 2 while on his way to deposit money at a bank. He arrived at the Vosloorus police station on the night of May 2 after being dropped off. He said he was picked up by a motorist near Carnival City in Brakpan. However, details surrounding the matter have raised questions about his alleged abduction.

Kubheka said he had been kidnapped but could not fully account for what had happened to him, as he said he had been blindfolded for most of the ordeal. He said the place where he was held was “upstairs or on the first floor”, and claimed during his capture he was guarded by two foreigners, one of whom he could identify.

While police continue their investigation, the motive for his abduction is unknown.

TimesLIVE