Sassa beneficiaries unaffected by Postbank service changes, agency assures

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Sassa says beneficiaries will not be affected by changes between Postbank and the SA Post Office. Stock photo

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured social grant beneficiaries they will not be affected by Postbank’s decision to discontinue some services at South African Post Office (Sapo) branches across the country.

Postbank recently announced that from May 1 customers can no longer access cash deposits, withdrawals or related services at Sapo branches. Instead, customers are required to use Standard Bank ATMs, participating retailers and other digital banking channels.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou urged beneficiaries not to worry, confirming May payments will proceed as scheduled despite the changes between Postbank and Sapo.

“As per the norm in our payment system, we start with older persons on Tuesday, followed by disability grants on Wednesday, and round off with children’s grants,” Matlou said.

“We then implement what we call the fourth payment day, which may be some beneficiaries who could not receive their grants on their usual dates due to our stringent social grant reviews processes.”

The operational changes come amid a growing dispute between Sassa and Postbank over the cancellation of a long-standing agreement that made Postbank Sassa’s primary grant disburser.

TimesLIVE reported Postbank has issued a legal letter to Sassa regarding an outstanding R116m debt which the agency refuses to pay.

Matlou said Sassa is working hard to ensure beneficiaries are not negatively affected by any administrative changes that occur either in the agency or institutions it works with.

“The way our systems work currently, they are intended to safeguard the interests of our important beneficiaries to ensure they do not bear the brunt should there be any changes in working arrangements we have with our partners.”

Sassa implemented a mandatory biometric verification in September to combat fraud. Matlou highlighted the security measures are essential for a seamless and secure distribution process.

“We are deliberate in our attempts to improve how Sassa works to the betterment of service provision to our people. More so to ensure our systems are not susceptible to fraudulent elements inside or outside our organisation.”

He said the agency is continuing its review process to remove ineligible recipients from the system.

“We call on our beneficiaries to heed the call when we ask them to undergo a social grant review process by coming to their nearest offices. On eLife Certification, we call on those with means to do them online, not to come to our offices as it is a self-service.”

TimesLIVE