State urges protection for female journalists on Press Freedom Day

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Women, youth and persons with disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the protection of female journalists 'remains an uncompromisable priority'. File image

The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities has called for strengthened measures to safeguard female journalists.

World Press Freedom Day was marked on Sunday.

“This year’s observance occurs amid escalating international concerns regarding the security of women in media. Female journalists are disproportionately subjected to harassment, intimidation, online abuse and gender-based violence (GBV) threats that not only jeopardise their safety but also potentially undermine the principles of media freedom and democratic governance,” the department said.

It stressed a free, independent and secure media environment is critical for promoting human rights, transparency and accountability. However, for many women in the profession, exercising these freedoms comes at a personal cost.

“GBV within the media sector reflects broader societal issues, including those addressed in South Africa’s initiatives against GBV and femicide.”

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga underscored the importance of protecting women in media, describing them as essential to democracy.

“Female journalists are not merely reporters; they are custodians of truth and democracy. Their protection remains an uncompromisable priority. It is imperative their voices are preserved from suppression caused by fear, violence or discrimination, whether in newsrooms, on the field or online,” she said.

The department urged stakeholders to take responsibility in ensuring safer working conditions for women in journalism.

This includes a call to media organisations to strengthen workplace safety policies, including protections against harassment and digital abuse.

Social media companies were also urged to take stronger action against online harassment and gender-based hate speech.

TimesLIVE