60% of SA children not developmentally on track at age 5: Gwarube

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Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says more than 60% of SA children are not developmentally on track at the age of five. File photo

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has warned that more than 60% of South African children are not developmentally on track by the age of five, raising concerns about setbacks that undermine children’s ability to learn and thrive in later years.

Speaking at the Southern and East Africa Regional Childcare Conference, co-hosted with the World Bank on Monday, Gwarube emphasised that inequalities in education outcomes begin long before children enter formal schooling.

“Learning does not begin in grade 1; it begins in the earliest years of a child’s life. If we fail to act during this critical window, we entrench inequality before formal education even begins,” she said.

Gwarube highlighted that differences in education outcomes are shaped by opportunity, not ability, noting that children without early learning support are at a disadvantage from the start.

She reaffirmed the government of national unity’s commitment to strengthening early childhood development (ECD) and education, saying key interventions are already under way. These included:

the registration of more than 13,300 ECD centres in one year, which exceeded national targets; and

the allocation of a R10bn budget to support ECD subsidies over three years.

The measure of our success must be the number of children who arrive at school ready to learn, to thrive and to succeed — Siviwe Gwarube, basic education minister

The government is also working with the private sector and philanthropic organisations to raise R496m to expand access to quality childcare, especially in underserved rural areas.

She called for urgent and sustained investment in early childhood care and education across Africa as a critical foundation for improving learning outcomes, advancing gender equality, and driving long-term economic growth.

“Childcare is a social and economic priority. Access to affordable and reliable childcare enables more women to participate in the workforce, contributing to broader economic growth and sustainability.”

She also called for stronger regional co-operation, saying countries in Southern and East Africa must work together to improve childcare systems.

“The measure of our success must be the number of children who arrive at school ready to learn, to thrive and to succeed.”

TimesLIVE