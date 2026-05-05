Deadly crash exposes culture of illegal street racing in Pretoria

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A fatal crash during an illegal street race in Gezina, Pretoria, has highlighted how deeply embedded the practice has become in some communities, where it is not only tolerated but watched.

One person was killed, and several others injured on Sunday night when a high-speed drag race along Steve Biko Road ended in a collision.

Video footage shows a speeding sedan striking a vehicle before crashing into a pole.

Residents say the racing was not an isolated incident.

“It happens every weekend,” said Sphiwe Smous, a community member. “People come out to watch. You hear children screaming, people clapping. It becomes entertainment.”

The normalisation of the activity, residents say, has turned a public road into an informal race strip with little protection for unsuspecting motorists.

Lungi Buthelezi said she has long been concerned about safety in the area, describing the road as uncontrolled and dangerous. “It’s not a closed or secured space, it’s a public road. People in the community know what happens and try to avoid that street on Sundays, but for someone who doesn’t know, it’s very dangerous.”

Buthelezi added that she had not seen consistent intervention from authorities. “I have never seen police officers trying to stop it.”

Race track operators say facilities exist to offer a safer alternative, but admit they cannot compel drivers to use them.

“It is a very devastating and unsafe ongoing issue,” said Midway Drags Raceway.

The raceway said it continued to attract supporters, but some drivers still chose to race illegally, sometimes even after spending time at the track.

“You still get supporters that will enjoy the day at the track but just end up on the road afterwards.”

According to operators, part of the appeal lies in the accessibility and attention that street racing brings. “It’s free entertainment for spectators sitting next to the road, and of course, the attention drivers get.”

They added that while tracks try to keep costs as low as possible, hosting events requires maintenance and cannot be free. “You can only do this much and cannot force anyone to go to a legal drag strip. It’s for themselves to decide.”

The Tshwane metro police department said it conducted weekly law enforcement operations in the area and had made arrests in the past. “As TMPD we deploy on a weekly basis on that road and in the past we made arrests and will continue to deploy,” said spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.

TimesLIVE