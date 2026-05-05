Higher than expected death rate for women in asbestos mining

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Asbestos fibres from mining sites continue to pose serious health risks decades on.

Former asbestos miners are still dying at higher rates years after the industry shut down in 2008.

UCT research has found that overall mortality of this group was 4% higher than in the general population — and that women who had worked in asbestos mining had a 17% higher risk of dying than expected.

“This is reflective of gender-specific job tasks, above-ground asbestos work and inadequate protective measures in historical mining settings. The finding highlights the often-overlooked experiences of women in asbestos-related occupations,” said lead researcher Dr Yumna Williams-Mohamed.

The research, published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine, analysed the lives of more than 11,000 ex-miners.

It stated that many former miners are only diagnosed when they seek medical help, often when the disease is already advanced and there are limited systems in place to track their health.

The study drew on data collected between 2004 and 2023 from former miners seeking compensation and medical care. It included health assessments, work histories, chest X-rays and lung function tests, offering one of the clearest pictures of their long-term health.

One of the strongest findings was that lung damage is closely linked to survival. The more severe the damage seen on chest scans, the higher the risk of death, rising by between 13% and 42% as the disease worsens.

These findings… underscore the importance of routine respiratory monitoring and early management of lung disease in exposed workers — Lead researcher Dr Yumna Williams-Mohamed

Severe breathing problems were especially dangerous. Former miners with very low lung function had a much higher risk of dying, including a 60% increase linked to poor airflow and a 26% increase linked to reduced lung capacity.

“These findings… underscore the importance of routine respiratory monitoring and early management of lung disease in exposed workers,” said Williams-Mohamed.

The study also found that being underweight increased the risk of death by 46%, while a history of smoking raised it by 43%.

“These results suggest that mortality risk is shaped not only by past occupational exposure but also by broader clinical and lifestyle factors that interact with asbestos-related lung damage over time,” said Williams-Mohamed.

Researchers observed that mortality rates declined slightly over the 20-year study period, but warned that data is incomplete and should be interpreted carefully.

“While this may suggest some improvement, we caution that interpretation is limited by incomplete data. Nevertheless, the trend reflects how mortality patterns may be shifting and highlights the importance of continued surveillance,” said Williams-Mohamed.

The findings have important implications for how former miners are cared for today. Early diagnosis, regular monitoring and support to stop smoking could help reduce deaths.

“It reinforces the need for risk stratification tools to identify the most vulnerable former miners before respiratory disease becomes severe. It also highlights the importance of early intervention, routine monitoring and smoking cessation support as strategies to reduce mortality,” Williams-Mohamed said.

Historically, women’s occupational health risks have often been overlooked — Lead researcher Dr Yumna Williams-Mohamed

The study also shines a light on the often overlooked experiences of women in the industry.

“The gendered dimensions of exposure identified in the study call for greater recognition of women’s experiences in asbestos-related work environments and underscore the need for more inclusive approaches to surveillance and compensation. Historically, women’s occupational health risks have often been overlooked,” she added.

For many families and communities, the effects of asbestos mining did not end when the operation stopped. The legacy continues to shape lives across generations.

“By leveraging the trusts’ database, we were able to provide one of the clearest large-scale pictures yet of mortality among former asbestos miners. This demonstrates the value of such resources for public health research and highlights the need for continued investment in data collection and monitoring,” said Williams-Mohamed.

The dangers of hazardous work do not disappear when the job ends. For many former asbestos miners in South Africa, the cost is still being paid in illness, in loss, and in lives cut short.

TimesLIVE