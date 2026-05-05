House of Zwide stars Kgabang Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma tie the knot

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Actors Kgabang Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma on the set of 'House of Zwide'.

There’s wedding bells ringing in celebville, and actors Kgabang Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma have added to the growing list of stars who recently celebrated their union.

The House of Zwide stars, who played each other’s onscreen love interests, tied the knot this past weekend.

While the couple are yet to share their official wedding portraits, attendees provided a glimpse into their special day when sharing videos and images on Instagram stories and tagging the couple.

Actress Kgabang Sekhabi on her wedding day. (Instagram/ Kgabang Sekhabi )

Actors Kgabang Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma on their wedding day. (Instagram/ Kgabang Sekhabi and actor Wanda Zu)

Actress Kgabang Sekhabi. (Instagram/ Kgabang Sekhabi an)

Actor Mandla Ngcongwane and Melissa Nayimuli also recently celebrated their union.

After their engagement on December 8 and lobola ceremony on March 3, the couple recently had an intimate Ulwamkelo lwabayeni ceremony.

Ulwamkelo lwabayeni is a traditional Xhosa ceremony celebrating the formal welcoming of the groom’s family by the bride’s family after lobola negotiations.

In a joint post, the couple shared images from their special day.

“Oh man! What a weekend! One thing we are truly enjoying about being African is how deeply we honour culture and tradition when we get married. All the different ceremonies leading up to the wedding day have been so beautiful, spiritual, and unifying. It honestly feels like we’re having one big wedding year, and each celebration carries its own special meaning,” read the caption.

“Thank you to all our beautiful family and friends who travelled all the way to the Eastern Cape to celebrate with us. Your love, presence, singing, and support made the weekend unforgettable. We cannot wait to see you all at the next ceremony!”