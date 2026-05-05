Klerksdorp police searching for alleged ATM scammer ‘Mazaza’

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Ramagatsi Isaac Molefi, also known as “Mazaza”, has allegedly been involved in ATM-related scams dating back to 2019.

Klerksdorp police are appealing for public assistance in locating a 41-year-old alleged ATM scammer who failed to appear in court after being released on bail.

According to North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the suspect, Ramagatsi Isaac Molefi, also known as “Mazaza”, has allegedly been involved in ATM-related scams dating back to 2019.

Myburgh said Molefi is believed to be part of a syndicate that targeted bank clients in Klerksdorp by distracting them at ATMs, stealing their bank cards and withdrawing money from their accounts.

“He was arrested and granted bail after court appearances but failed to reappear at the Klerksdorp regional court last week. He also has previous convictions for theft, some dating to 2019.”

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in tracing Molefi to contact:

the investigating officer, W/O Connie Nepgen of the Klerksdorp detectives, on 068-906-5410 or 018-464-5028; or

Klerksdorp branch commander Col JC Scholtz on 082-568-6264.

Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted via the MySAPS app on a smartphone or by calling Crime Stop on 08600-10111.