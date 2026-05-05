South Africa

Makhanda pupils sent home ahead of expected heavy rain, flooding

Orange level-8 warning issued for Eastern Cape coast

Mike Loewe

Mike Loewe

Columnist

A cut-off low-pressure system will bring rain and strong winds to the Western Cape through the weekend. Stock photo.
An orange level-8 warning has been issued for the Eastern Cape coast, starting in the southwest and moving eastwards. Stock photo. (123RF/pfotenweltfoto)

Schoolchildren in Makhanda were sent home on Tuesday ahead of expected heavy rain and flooding.

A storm hit on Monday afternoon, with 16mm of rain falling in an hour. It is 12ºC in the city, with more rain expected to fall as the cold front’s “scorpion’s tail” starts to swing in from the ocean.

An orange level-8 warning has been issued for the Eastern Cape coast, starting in the southwest and moving eastwards.

The cut-off low-pressure storm cell is shown on windy.com as forming offshore of KuGompo this afternoon and continuing into the night.

The wind is expected to swing north-easterly at midday and blow towards the shore with the storm on its back.

Daily Dispatch

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