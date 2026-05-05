Mountaineers descend on Karoo to celebrate allure of nature, human connection

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The allure of the mountains is about adventure, physical challenge and environmental preservation — but most of all it is about people.

That was the word on Tuesday from Mountain Club of SA (MCSA) national president Paul Carstensen, who was the guest of honour at a major gathering of the club near Steytlerville last week.

The national camp of the 135-year-old club is held in a different part of the country each year, and this year was the turn of the Eastern Cape.

The event, attended by 130 mountain climbers and hikers from around South Africa, also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the club’s Eastern Province section.

The camp took place at Bucklands Farm and was organised by a team headed by Gqeberha-based MCSA Eastern Province member Gaye Hosking.

As part of the celebrations, Cockscomb, Mac Peak and Scholtzberg were summitted and a four-day hike was undertaken through the dramatic Grootrivierpoort.

Participants in the Bucklands camp summited Mac Peak, Scholtzberg and Cockscomb, pictured here. (Supplied)

Carstensen, an advocate based in Johannesburg, said he was delighted to be back in the Eastern Cape.

“The rugged, wild mountain ranges and spectacular beauty of this province provide extensive opportunities to follow the club’s ideals. These include the ideal of protecting the natural beauty and wilderness character of mountains and promoting their effective conservation management.

“The club’s ideals also include the study of mountains and their environments, the preservation of historical and archaeological sites thereon, and the dissemination of information on mountains and mountaineering.

“I suggest once we have experienced the mountains and wilderness areas of the Eastern Province, we feel the call of the mountains deep in our soul.”

I think it was one of the most successful national camps MCSA has had. The participants loved the landscape and I think many of them will be back to hike and climb some more — Gavin McLachlan, MCSA Eastern Province chair

He said this “wild call” was ironically louder and stronger if the climber or hiker was not alone.

“It is stronger when we share our enjoyment, knowledge, experience and passion with others.”

Carstensen said mountaineers also often had to trust their fellows with their personal safety, whic added an extra dimension and created a special bond.

“The call of the mountains never diminishes, and though sometimes we muffle it with the hassle of life, work, hobbies, burdens and obligations, it is this call within us that brings us peace, centres us and causes us to refocus.

The Grootrivierpoort west of Cockscomb. Distinctively brown with the sediment it carries from its source in the Karoo highlands, the Groot Rivier runs down through the Baviaanskloof to join the Kouga River near Patensie. (Supplied)

“When we sit back and think of the MCSA and our times in these mountains, sure, we think of the mountains and vistas — but mostly we think of those whom we shared the mountains with.”

MCSA Eastern Province chair Gavin McLachlan said he was thrilled with the way the Bucklands event had gone.

“I think it was one of the most successful national camps MCSA has had. The participants loved the landscape and I think many of them will be back to hike and climb some more,” he said.

The aim of the club was to open up South Africa’s mountain treasures to all communities, he added.

“Besides that general goal, supported by our education ideal, each section gets funding to run outreach programmes.

“Here in the Eastern Cape our programme focuses on teaching disadvantaged youngsters life skills and, as part of that, we take them on hiking trips into the mountains.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald