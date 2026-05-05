Northern Cape baker rises to the occasion despite obstacles

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Saina Titus, from Deben in the Northern Cape, is the founder and owner of North Industry, a growing pastry business.

A baker in the Northern Cape is excited about her tasty venture and optimistic about a successful future.

“I grew up surrounded by the comforting smell of fresh bread and cakes baked by my mother,” says Saina Titus, 59, from Deben, of the inspiration behind her passion for baking.

She is the founder and owner of North Industry, a pastry business three years in the making. “I want to create a tasty experience full of warmth and everlasting happiness with my baking.”

Across the food industry, small businesses are facing mounting challenges. Rising ingredient costs, increasing operational expenses and a more cautious consumer market have created an environment where many independent culinary brands are struggling to stay afloat.

“It is truly discouraging, to face such hurdles, and there are moments where I wanted to give up. But the support of my family and community kept me going,” said Titus.

Some of North Industry's delicious treats. (Supplied)

Making things even more difficult for her is that the electricity capacity in her house is lower than what the stove requires and sometimes delays her baking.

At a time when economic pressure is forcing many small businesses to rethink how to survive, this pastry brand is proving that creativity and a personal touch can turn even the simplest treat into a memorable experience.

“My pastry business is part of a growing wave of small creative brands responding to this shift, not by scaling up like traditional bakeries but by leaning into individuality and design. Rather than producing large volumes of standard baked goods, it focuses on custom pastries and event treats tailored to specific moments and celebrations,” said Titus.

“When my customers send a photo from their event or tell me how much everyone loved the desserts I baked, that’s the best part and I realise I contributed to an everlasting moment. It melts my heart.”

Titus is proof that nothing is impossible and age should not hinder success — especially if you are passionate and have a solid support system. “Be bold, be courageous and take the leap to start that business.”

TimesLIVE