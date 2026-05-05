Nursery helps water-scarce Northern Cape community grow roots

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Founded in 2017 in Kuruman, Northern Cape, Mohaduba Nursery works hand-in-hand with local suppliers.

With two full-time employees and a part-time worker, Mohaduba Nursery is steadily making a meaningful impact in the community of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

Founded in 2017, the nursery was established by Botumile Joseph Sedumedi as a sustainable source of income and a way to contribute positively to the local community.

“Mohaduba Nursery currently works hand-in-hand with local suppliers, especially for manure, to help grow our plants,” says Sedumedi.

She says April is a key month for the business due to the rainy season in the province, particularly in the John Taolo Gaetsewe region where the nursery operates.

The nursery has also created opportunities within the local community through the bulk sale of a variety of vegetable seedlings.

The Mohaduba Nursery also offers bulk sales of a variety of vegetable seedlings. (supplied)

“The Mohaduba Nursery regularly embarks on quarterly community plant awareness initiatives, especially focusing on backyard food production. This forms part of the Mohaduba Community Food Security and Hunger Protection Programme,” Sedumedi said.

For those interested in starting their own backyard vegetable garden, Sedumedi recommends a few essential tools:

a watering can;

hand spade;

hand fork; and

seedling planter.

The young business also takes pride in environmental conservation, hosting an annual indigenous plant protection awareness event where community members gather to learn about the importance of preserving native species. Some of the indigenous plants highlighted include Vachellia erioloba, Senegalia galpinii (formerly known as Acacia galpinii), and various Combretum species.

The nursery is encouraged by the growing level of environmental awareness within the community, said Sedumedi.

“Although gardening is a wonderful activity, Mohaduba Nursery always encourages the community to practice it responsibly. South Africa is a water-scarce country, so we must use water sparingly.”

Sedumedi advises aspiring entrants into the industry to be patient and dedicated: “There is a significant opportunity for growth and sustainable livelihoods in this industry.”

TimesLIVE