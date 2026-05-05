R520m bursary scheme to aid 5,200 university students

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The scheme offered by the Services Seta in partnership with Universities South Africa has been rolled out for the 2026 financial year and is open to first-time university students. Stock photo.

A new R520m bursary scheme for courses linked to the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services Seta) will support 5,200 university students to start their studies.

The scheme offered by the Services Seta in partnership with Universities South Africa (USAf) has been rolled out for the 2026 financial year and is open to first-time university students studying courses linked to the Services Seta.

So far R20m has been allocated to each of the 26 public universities, while key implementation milestones are set for October 2026 and March 2027.

Each student will receive a capped amount of R100,000 per year for the duration of their studies as long as they meet academic and course requirements.

Speaking at the project’s inception workshop, USAf CEO Dr Phethiwe Matutu said the bursary project will help reduce student debt and keep students in the system.

The Services Seta bursary project provides a huge relief and will help ensure we retain existing talent, regardless of their socioeconomic background. The grant injection also reduces the ballooning student debt plaguing our universities — Dr Phethiwe Matutu, USAf CEO

Funding remains a major barrier to higher education.

“Even those from low socio-economic backgrounds who manage to get into the first year are often later excluded due to the unaffordable costs of university education. The Services Seta bursary project provides a huge relief and will help ensure we retain existing talent, regardless of their socioeconomic background. The grant injection also reduces the ballooning student debt plaguing our universities,” she said.

“We know South Africa is among the most unequal societies in the world, and that university education has repeatedly shown to be an equaliser in terms of social mobility. However, funding remains a major barrier to access to university education,”

She said the scheme will help students who fall into the “missing middle”, those who do not qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme but struggle to afford university.

“This creates a ‘missing-middle’ gap where households earning just above the threshold, while often facing significant financial pressure, do not qualify,” she said.

“As USAf, we pledge to do our best in ensuring the secured funding expands access and success in higher education.”

Some students have unpaid accounts dating back years. Many past practices did not work, including mandatory registration fees that students could not meet before their bursaries were paid. Students need to come back to class and not to an administrative nightmare — Makhaya Blaai, Services Seta official

Services Seta official Makhaya Blaai said the organisation has changed how bursaries are paid.

“We decided to pay institutions upfront. It is a leap of faith on our side,” he said.

The aim is to ensure students can focus on studying without administrative delays, he said.

“Some students have unpaid accounts dating back years. Many past practices did not work, including mandatory registration fees that students could not meet before their bursaries were paid.

“Students need to come back to class and not to an administrative nightmare.”

Universities are expected to submit progress reports on funded students every six months and report any changes, including dropouts. They are also encouraged to provide academic results and confirm which students qualify for continued funding in 2027.

Officials said unspent funds must be declared by the end of September for reallocation.

TimesLIVE