‘The cameras have become part of our lives’ - Musa Mseleku on his journey on ‘Uthando neS’thembu’

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Season 9 of Uthando neS’thembu airing on Mzani Magic has had polygamist Musa Mseleku and his family occupy the trending lists weekly.

This season sees the family navigating their current challenges, from therapy sessions to intense family meetings. The dynamics keep shifting, with the emotional tension and real-life moments keeping viewers fully invested in what is happening inside the household.

Musa Mseleku opened up about the season, what it’s like watching it unfold on screen and more:

Season 9 has just been extended by four episodes. As both a producer and a star of the show, how does that make you feel?

I am greatly humbled by the amount of support we receive from the public. Having our season extended with additional episodes makes me happy.

You’ve been in the spotlight for nearly a decade. In what ways have you changed since audiences first met you?

Being in the limelight has not been easy, and I am truly grateful for this opportunity. Over time, I have grown in many ways. I have learnt more about myself, about leadership in my family and about staying grounded despite public attention.

You often share proud moments with your children. How would you describe your parenting style?

Being a father is one of my greatest prides. Parenting is not easy, but I groom all my children so that they can become successful in this world.

How do you approach and navigate tough conversations while being filmed?

Like I said, the more you do something, the easier it becomes. The cameras have become part of our lives, so it does not feel difficult to speak openly about anything.

What is your biggest hope for your family’s future?

I hope everyone strives in their own journeys, but most importantly, as a family man and a father, I hope we find unity at some point.

When you started the show in Season 1, did you ever imagine it would become this successful?

It started as just a vision, and I hoped it would be successful, but I definitely did not expect it to become this big. It’s far beyond what I had thought.

What do you enjoy most about being on the show?

Being on the show has its challenges, but I enjoy that now isithembu is associated with us. Everyone has a point of reference, and that is the Mseleku family.

On the flip side, what are some of the challenges or downsides of being on television?

The challenge I face most is social media, because people always have a lot to say. However, I have learnt to embrace both the good and the bad, as it always teaches me something.

Why should viewers keep watching?

Because we are not done yet. There is more coming in the season, and we will continue sharing our real, authentic lives.

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