WATCH | Mabe pushes back against delays as R27m tender fraud case drags on

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Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says if the state continues to request further postponements in his R27m tender fraud case, he will consider alternative legal avenues to speed up the process.

The case has been in the pre-trial stage for two years since his arrest, with no clear indication of when it will conclude.

The matter stems from a 2017 tender worth R27m awarded to Mabe’s company, Enviro Mobi, by the Gauteng department of agriculture.

Speaking outside court, Mabe said his lawyer had indicated that this should be the final postponement.

“Otherwise, if there is another postponement, we will have to exercise other platforms allowable in law.

“We have always co-operated with the state, and the state has always been helpful in that regard. We are coming back on May 28 to get the outcome of our escalated representations,” he said.

“But as it relates to the trial, we’ve always been trial-ready. There has never been an issue that we are not trial-ready.”

Mabe’s company was contracted to supply 200 three-wheeler waste collection vehicles, commonly known as “tuk-tuks” or “karikis”, for waste pickers in Ekurhuleni.

This also involves more than R6m of storage costs.

The state alleges that the tender was secured unlawfully while Mabe was still an MP.

He has stepped down from his duties while the matter is being dealt with in court.

Mabe appeared with his wife, Mmatlhekelo Mabe, who also faces 16 charges, including fraud, money laundering, and theft.

Mabe said delays in obtaining a signature from the national director of public prosecutions on the outcome of representations were also slowing the process.

“Our role is to submit and fully co-operate with the state. We have communicated where we need clarity and raised those issues with them. Whether they have responded is a matter between us and them. But, of course, a signature today might mean many things because it carries the pronouncement of a decision.”

The matter has been postponed to May 28 for the outcome of representations.

Sowetan