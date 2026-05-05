Young man drowns, 17 rescued on Durban beach

A 21-year-old man from Msinga in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been found dead after getting into difficulty on Durban’s New Beach on Friday afternoon.
The eThekwini municipality said the body was recovered south of Addington Beach on Monday. He was among a group of 18 learners who had entered the water on a non-bathing beach.
Lifeguards who were passing the area noticed the group and intervened, successfully rescuing 17 of the learners.
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