South Africa

Young man drowns, 17 rescued on Durban beach

Lifeguards happened to be passing by

Modiegi Mashamaite

Modiegi Mashamaite

Journalist

eThekwini search and rescue team. File image (EThekwini Municipality)

A 21-year-old man from Msinga in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been found dead after getting into difficulty on Durban’s New Beach on Friday afternoon.

The eThekwini municipality said the body was recovered south of Addington Beach on Monday. He was among a group of 18 learners who had entered the water on a non-bathing beach.

Lifeguards who were passing the area noticed the group and intervened, successfully rescuing 17 of the learners.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LISTEN | MP Fadiel Adams wanted by cops in Sindiso Magaqa murder probe

2

Court order leaves ANC Eastern Cape conference in limbo, says Mbalula

3

How motorists are adjusting to fuel price increases

4

Cruise passenger shares anxiety as company aids ill crew

5

R520m bursary scheme to aid 5,200 university students

Related Articles