Ex-cops including PKTT member sentenced to 17 years for sabotaging murder investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former political killings task team member Sgt Bongikosi Dlamini and former police officer Lt Col Kheph Ndlovu were found guilty of accepting R120,000 to scupper the murder investigation into the death of ANC leader Thulani Lawrence Nxumalo.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Thulani Lawrence Nxumalo paid the ultimate price for speaking out about corruption.

That’s what emerged last week in the sentencing of five men, including two former policemen — one of whom was tasked with investigating the September 2018 death via the political killings task team (PKTT).

Nxumalo, who was also the chairperson of the community policing forum (CPF) in the KwaNdengezi area, was ambushed and gunned down while walking home after a branch executive committee meeting.

Last week former PKTT member Sgt Bonginkosi Anthony Dlamini, former police officer Lt-Col Khephu Ndlovu, induna Felokwakhe Ndlovu, his wife Sibongile Regina Khumalo and their son Lindokuhle Mbonambi were sentenced to 17 years in prison for their role in trying to thwart the murder investigation.

Evidence before the court established that before Nxumalo’s murder, Ndlovu, an induna in KwaNdengezi, was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of land intended for community use.

Nxumalo opposed these activities and made several attempts to stop them.

In response, Ndlovu conspired with others to have Nxumalo killed.

Dlamini was initially assigned as the investigating officer in Nxumalo’s murder case. The docket was later removed from him and he was removed from the PKTT.

He then approached a key witness and attempted to persuade him to withdraw from testifying.

The witness reported the matter to the prosecutor and the newly assigned investigating officer, leading to the registration and investigation of a defeating the administration of justice case.

Investigations revealed the induna’s wife, Khumalo, paid R120,000 to Khephu Ndlovu, which was intended as a bribe to silence a witness.

Despite the interference, the witness ultimately testified and in May 2023, Ndlovu and Nkosinathi Mbambo received life sentences for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

In the present matter, Dlamini was arrested after the PKTT made arrangements to meet him.

Khumalo and Khephu Ndlovu were arrested at their respective residences, while Ndlovu was already in custody.

It was further established that Mbonambi assisted in concealing the firearm used in the murder. The weapon was later recovered from a third party who testified that Mbonambi had asked him to hide it. Mbonambi handed himself over to the police.

Deputy director of public prosecutions advocate Mzwandile Lawrence Gcaba led the evidence of the affected witness, the investigating officer who took over the case, and the individual who had been asked to conceal the firearm.

In aggravation of sentence, Gcaba emphasised that Dlamini and Khephu Ndlovu, as police officials, had a duty to uphold the law but instead had accepted a bribe to undermine a murder investigation.

The court heard that the exchange of money took place at the Durban Central police station.

Gcaba said Dlamini, as the initial investigating officer, was fully aware of the impact of the crime on the victim’s family, yet chose to compromise the case for personal gain.

The court sentenced Dlamini, Khumalo, Felokwakhe Ndlovu and Khephu Ndlovu each to 15 years’ imprisonment for corruption.

Mbonambi was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

All five accused received an additional two years’ imprisonment for defeating the administration of justice, resulting in an effective sentence of 17 years’ direct imprisonment each.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “This case demonstrates that no individual is above the law, particularly those entrusted with enforcing it. The NPA further commends the co-operation between SAPS and other stakeholders in ensuring accountability and justice.”

At the time of Nxumalo’s death then ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said Nxumalo, who was also a CPF member in KwaNdengezi, appeared to have been ambushed.

“He was gunned down while arriving home after the branch executive committee meeting. Although the information regarding his murder remains sketchy, it appears that Nxumalo’s attackers hid themselves around his home and shot him several times on his arrival.”

Simelane-Zulu said Nxumalo would be remembered as “one of the militant cadres from his youth in eThekwini region”.

He was known for the love of his community and always stood up against criminal elements that compromise human rights.

“Nxumalo as a CPF member was hard at work to ensure ward 12 was never turned into a nest of criminal activity.”

During the murder trial, the state submitted a victim impact statement compiled by Nxumalo’s wife and facilitated by court preparation officer, Thandeka Nadi Mofokeng.

In her statement, the wife said she lived in fear for her life, had abandoned her home and lived on the streets and in the wilderness, fearing that the gunmen would return to kill her.

TimesLIVE