South Africa

Homes damaged, roads shut and families stranded as severe weather hits SA

As heavy rain continues, saturated ground increases the risk of further flooding, road damage and service disruptions

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

Flooding, road closures and snow disrupts parts of SA as severe weather intensifies. (Supplied)

An intense cut-off low-pressure system has triggered widespread flooding, road closures and hazardous conditions across parts of SA, with authorities warning that the worst impacts are still unfolding in some regions.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said widespread showers and thundershowers had been recorded across large parts of the country since Tuesday, with conditions set to intensify over the southern and south-eastern regions.

“Very heavy rain may result in severe flooding impacts,” Saws said, warning that the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the south-western parts of the Eastern Cape were at the highest risk from Tuesday until Thursday.

Government has also issued an Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rainfall, cautioning that heavy downpours could flood roads and settlements and disrupt essential services.

On the ground, emergency updates shared on official platforms point to growing disruption.

In the Eastern Cape, the provincial transport department confirmed multiple flood-related road closures, particularly affecting low-lying bridges in farming areas such as Joubertina and surrounding towns.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the N2 towards John Tallant has been closed due to flooding, with traffic officers deployed to manage traffic flow.

Authorities warned motorists not to attempt to cross flooded roads.

“Fast-flowing water poses a serious risk and has the potential to sweep vehicles away,” the department said.

Snow has also been reported in high-lying areas, including Lootsberg Pass near Middelburg and Wapadsberg in Nxuba, although major routes are still open.

The human toll of the severe weather is already emerging.

According to the National Disaster Management Centre, at least three people have died in flood-related incidents across the country, including a 12-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in Taung in the North West.

Two more bodies have been recovered in the Northern Cape as heavy rains continue to lash parts of the province.

In Mpumalanga, residents and business owners in Nkomazi were left cleaning up after a powerful storm caused widespread damage overnight. More than 80 houses were affected, while strong winds ripped roofs off buildings, including a butchery.

Residents described how the storm has disrupted daily life. “I couldn’t do my daily routine because I can’t cross the bridge,” said Jennifer Lubisi.

“We are in a tough spot. We have no electricity, and many of our neighbours’ houses were destroyed last night.”

Dimakatso Sibiya, a student in Mbombela, said she was devastated after learning that part of her family home had been damaged. “My mother called to tell me that part of our roof was blown away … it makes me very sad to see my home like this.”

In the Western Cape, the Garden Route District Municipality said disaster management teams had been activated as heavy rain continued across the region.

A section of the house was damaged during the heavy storms. (supp)

The district confirmed that Meiringspoort and Swartberg Pass have been closed, cutting off access between the Garden Route and the Central Karoo.

Local municipalities are responding to incidents including flooded roads and infrastructure damage, while the district co-ordinates additional resources.

Rainfall data shows significant accumulation across parts of the Garden Route, with some areas recording more than 100mm.

In Mossel Bay, municipal teams were deployed to assess a mudslide at a development site in Hartenbos Heuwels after heavy rainfall. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors.

Emergency services have also deployed specialised swift-water rescue teams to high-risk areas including Oudtshoorn and Knysna.

Authorities across affected regions have urged the public to remain cautious as the weather system continues through, warning that saturated ground and ongoing rainfall increase the risk of further flooding, road damage and service disruptions.

TimesLIVE

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