Maskandi star Ihhashi Elimhlophe eyes documentary after lifetime achievement award

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Ihhashi Elimhlophe, real name Bheki Ngcobo, has set his sights on recording a documentary after being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

The legendary maskandi artist exclusively revealed to TshisaLIVE that he and his team are gearing up to document the story of his legacy.

“Sometimes when you work some people don’t recognise your work, but there are some who see that you work and that is good. MetroFM saw that the work I do is good,” he said.

“We want people to know the true Ihhashi. The man who really wants to help others to succeed. As it is, he doesnt give up,” said Ihhashi’s wife Linah “Ebony” Khama.

“A documentary is something you own yourself. That’s what you own and you are telling your story from your point. People might sometimes tell your story from their point of view, but you also have to tell your story from your side.”

This year marks 40 years in the industry for Ihhashi and he is showing no signs of stopping.

A dream that started with a small guitar with three strings in Empangeni has helped shape and elevate the genre across generations. Ihhashi has worked with artists including Jabu Khanyile, Zola , Zskido and Boom Shaka,

“When I started music, it wasn’t because I wanted to make money. I started doing music out of the love for it.”

Ihhashi is on a mission to preserve culture through music and help others do the same.

Through the Ihhashi Movement, they discovered nine boys in the Eastern Cape and nine in KwaZulu-Natal to help them record music, but had to stop when Covid-19 hit.

“It has been very difficult to assist them because at some point you have to take from your own pocket for things to happen. We believe when you’re alone you can go just a step, but with the help of others we can achieve what He wants to achieve, which is to help others.”

Ihhashi said he is not looking to throw in the towel any time soon.

“When people ask me ‘when are you retiring?’, I say I’m not working, I’m doing what I love.”