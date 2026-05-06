South Africa

Nation rallies behind search for kidnapped Limpopo 2-year-old

Modiegi Mashamaite

Modiegi Mashamaite

Journalist

Limpopo police launch urgent search for 2-year-old girl kidnapped from her home in Ga-Mabuela village. (Limpopo Saps)

South Africans have rallied behind an urgent search for a two-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Limpopo in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, Omphile Sethole was reported missing from Ga-Mabuela village, sparking a large-scale search operation and widespread public concern.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police had opened cases of housebreaking and kidnapping.

Ledwaba said the incident was believed to have occurred during the night while the child was asleep with her grandmother.

“At about 2am, the victim’s 52-year-old grandmother woke up to visit the bathroom and took her granddaughter with her before returning to bed,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said when the grandmother woke again at about 6am, the child was missing and a window in the room was open.

Family members and neighbours immediately began searching the area but were unable to find the child.

“The matter was reported to the police who have launched a massive search operation for the missing toddler and the unknown suspect,” he said.

At the time of her disappearance the child was wearing a pink jersey and black tights.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe appealed to the public to assist in locating the child.

“As the police we view crimes against children in the most serious light. All available resources have been mobilised to assist with the investigation and search for the baby girl,” she said.

TimesLIVE

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