POLL | What’s your take on McKenzie’s ‘lucky fans’ World Cup send-off?

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton Mckenzie announced the names of 16 fans who will watch Bafana Bafana in action during the group stages at the Fifa World Cup.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has sparked debate after announcing the names of 16 “lucky fans” set to represent South Africa abroad.

On Tuesday, the department revealed one fan was selected to represent each PSL club. An additional four fans will be chosen through a wildcard selection process to be launched on social media soon.

The group of 20 passionate South African supporters will receive a fully sponsored travel package — including international flights, accommodation, meals, match tickets and ground transport — to watch Bafana Bafana in action during the group stages.

While the initiative is fully funded by private sponsors rather than the department, sending fans to global tournaments remains a sensitive subject. The department previously faced intense backlash after spending R800,000 to send “Mama Joy” Chauke to the Rugby World Cup.

In response to the outcry, McKenzie cancelled direct government funding for superfans, launching the new initiative to create what he described as a fairer, more inclusive process.

Despite the shift toward private sponsorship, the selection process hasn’t escaped criticism. Some have questioned the transparency of the choices and how specific individuals were identified.

McKenzie defended the process, explaining an independent adjudication panel reviewed every entry.

“Each submission was assessed on clear criteria: enthusiasm, energy, a genuine passion for Bafana Bafana, authentic support for their local club, and the strength of their personal story,” McKenzie said. “In other words, we looked at why that specific fan deserves to represent South Africa on the world stage.”

TimesLIVE