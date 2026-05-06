Public protector says probe into Mchunu ‘making steady progress’

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Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. File photo

The Public Protector South Africa says its investigation into serious allegations against suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is ongoing and making “steady progress” despite delays linked to parallel inquiries.

The investigation stems from a complaint lodged by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who accused Mchunu of political interference, abuse of power, conflict of interest and improper conduct.

In a letter responding to Zungula, public protector COO Nelisiwe Nkabinde said the investigation faced setbacks due to the limited availability of key witnesses.

“We wish to formally advise the investigation is ongoing and continues to make steady progress. Notwithstanding this, delays have been experienced, primarily attributable to the limited availability of key respondents who were concurrently engaged in proceedings before the Madlanga commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee seized with enquiry into similar issues,” said Nkabinde.

She said despite the delays, investigators were making headway.

“Notwithstanding the constraints, the investigation team has continued to advance the matter and has made appreciable progress in key areas of enquiry. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the investigation is conducted in a manner that is thorough, procedurally fair and consistent with applicable legal and institutional standards.”

The allegations are not speculative. They are backed by digital communication records, WhatsApp messages, voice recordings, financial documentation, intercepted data and operational reports — Vuyo Zungula, ATM leader

Nkabinde said they are committed to finalising the investigation with due diligence and will provide updates when material developments arise.

Zungula approached the public protector in July last year, calling for what he described as a “full-scale investigation” into what he labelled one of the most serious cases of executive misconduct in democratic South Africa.

“This letter serves as a formal and urgent request for the Office of the Public Protector to initiate a full-scale investigation into what appears to be one of the most flagrant episodes of executive misconduct, political interference and abuse of power in the history of democratic South Africa,” Zungula wrote.

His complaint was largely based on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who in a July 2025 briefing implicated Mchunu in the controversial disbandment of the political killings task team.

“The allegations are not speculative. They are backed by digital communication records, WhatsApp messages, voice recordings, financial documentation, intercepted data and operational reports,” said Zungula.

He claimed the evidence points to “a systematic effort by the minister to derail investigations, protect criminal syndicates and subvert the criminal justice system for political and private gain”.

Zungula also alleged Mchunu misled parliament regarding his relationship with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

“On that same day, minister Mchunu told parliament he did not know Mr Mogotsi. However, an audio recording has since surfaced where he not only acknowledges knowing Mr Mogotsi but calls him a comrade,” he said.

According to Zungula, evidence in possession of Mkhwanazi suggests extensive communication between the minister and Mogotsi, who allegedly acted as an intermediary in influencing police operations.

He further claimed communications linked murder-accused businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala to Mogotsi and the suspended minister, including discussions around disbanding the task team.

“These revelations point to nothing less than a direct capture of police power for private and political protection,” said Zungula.

Mchunu has denied wrongdoing and is on special leave following the allegations

At the centre of the complaint is the disbandment of the political killings task team in December 2024, a move Zungula said had severe consequences for ongoing investigations.

Before it was shut down, the unit had:

arrested 436 suspects;

secured 128 convictions; and

recovered 156 firearms, including 55 linked to political killings.

Since then, Zungula claimed, 121 case dockets have been removed and remain inactive. “These actions not only undermine justice for victims but embolden criminal syndicates and signal that political connections offer protection from prosecution,” he said.

Zungula argued that, if proven, Mchunu’s conduct could violate several constitutional and legal provisions, including accountability to parliament and prohibitions against conflicts of interest.

Mchunu has denied wrongdoing and is on special leave following the allegations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated he will wait for the findings of the Madlanga commission before taking further action. Speaking during a recent briefing, Ramaphosa acknowledged public impatience but said due process must be followed.

Mkhwanazi has told the commission the decision to disband the task team may have been influenced by external forces linked to organised crime, further intensifying scrutiny of the embattled minister.

The public protector’s investigation is expected to run alongside the commission’s work, with authorities under pressure to determine whether there was unlawful political interference in policing at the highest level.

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